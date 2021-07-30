Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.04. Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.00.
NYSE:LIN traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.45. 32,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,284. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
