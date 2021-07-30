Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.04. Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.00.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.45. 32,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,284. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.