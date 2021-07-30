Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LTMCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 60,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

