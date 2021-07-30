Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

