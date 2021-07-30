Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.67 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.57 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 45.64 ($0.60). 164,244,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,594,703. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £32.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.24.
In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
