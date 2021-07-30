Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$95.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.78.

Shares of L traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 84,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.96. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.27.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

