Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 164.9% in July

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LONCF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The company has a market cap of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.69. Loncor Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.