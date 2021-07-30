Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.02

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.02 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 56626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

