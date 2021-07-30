L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 66.1% in July

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. 46,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $94.73.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.