Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.62. 10,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.