Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 2.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,092. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.