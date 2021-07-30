Lucira Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Lucira Health had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LHDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

