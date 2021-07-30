Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 75,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

