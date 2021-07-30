LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.50.

LVMUY opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13. The company has a market cap of $409.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.88.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

