Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 4,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 840,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 820,446 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,972 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,167,290.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 671,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYFT opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

