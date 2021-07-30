LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.36. 77,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

