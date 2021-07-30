M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

