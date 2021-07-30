M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%.
Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $74.85.
MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
