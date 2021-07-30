M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,895. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

