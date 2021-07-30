MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of MGNX opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.