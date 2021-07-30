Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $139,207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE M opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.