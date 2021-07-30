Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

MMP opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

