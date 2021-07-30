Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Up 314.8% in July

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 314.8% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:URNXF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
