Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGNI opened at $31.16 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

