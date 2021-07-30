Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,263 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

