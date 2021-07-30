Man Group plc (EMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Man Group stock opened at GBX 196.70 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 534.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

In related news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 179.07 ($2.34).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

