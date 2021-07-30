Man Group plc Has $1.95 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359,274 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Constellium worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

