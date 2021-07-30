Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 629,335 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.35% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPRX stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.