Man Group plc Sells 28,503 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,503 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,218 shares of company stock worth $3,554,301. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

