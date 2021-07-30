Man Group plc Sells 794 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $200.31 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.94.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

