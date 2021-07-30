Marcus Schulz Sells 4,919 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $224,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Marcus Schulz sold 2,539 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $114,508.90.

On Thursday, July 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,975.20.

BLFS stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10, a PEG ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.