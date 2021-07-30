Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,876. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

