MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 368,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,041. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

