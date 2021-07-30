Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

