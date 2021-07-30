MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MarketAxess by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MarketAxess by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock opened at $475.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

