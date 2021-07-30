Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 7,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,295. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

