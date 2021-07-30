Martin Westhead Sells 4,803 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $157,394.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTGR stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

