Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,000. Deere & Company comprises about 3.6% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

DE traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $361.31. 7,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $173.36 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

