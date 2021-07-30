Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85 from $3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.216 billion from $1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.85. Masimo has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

