Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Up 197.3% in July

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 58,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,390. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.