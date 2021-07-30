Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Up 197.3% in July

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 58,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,390. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

