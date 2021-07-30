Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%.

MHH opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

