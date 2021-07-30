Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,019,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82.

Mastercard stock opened at $388.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $385.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 154,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,287,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.