Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.