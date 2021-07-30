Matryx Hits One Day Volume of $2,182.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Matryx has a market cap of $946,751.32 and approximately $2,182.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matryx has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Matryx Profile

Matryx is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

