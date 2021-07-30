Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

