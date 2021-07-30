Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading Down 3.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 123,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 94,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $458.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

