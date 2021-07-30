Maxim Group Raises North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$25.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,924. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $450.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

