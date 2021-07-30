Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,675. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

