McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $244.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

