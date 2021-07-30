McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.03. 46,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.