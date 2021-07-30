Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Med BioGene stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. Med BioGene has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Get Med BioGene alerts:

About Med BioGene

Med BioGene Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical tests for non-small-cell lung cancer. The company focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Med BioGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Med BioGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.