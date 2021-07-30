Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Medtronic by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

MDT stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

